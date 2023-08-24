Free Trial
Federated Wireless to deliver private 4G and 5G networks via VMware

Saf Malik
August 24, 2023 12:14 PM
Federated Wireless has been selected by VMware to deliver private 4G and 5G networks-as-a-service for enterprises.

The firm will build and operate private 4G and 5G radio access network (RAN) infrastructure to be deployed on customers’ premises.

VMware will provide its Private Mobile Network Orchestrator to manage the end-to-end network and integrate it with existing IT environments.

The solution offers performance, coverage and security benefits of private networks without the need to build and operate standalone infrastructure.

Key features include a streamlined deployment of private 4G/5G RAN at enterprise locations, simplified private mobile core integrated with existing IT management platforms and enhanced security and more optimised connectivity for business and mission critical applications.

“Enterprises are looking to private cellular networks to enable business transformation, but need solutions that integrate with their existing infrastructure,” said Kevin McCartney, vice president of alliances at Federated Wireless.

“Through the strength of our combined solutioning with VMware, we’re giving customers in difficult-to-cover environments an easy on-ramp to private 4G and 5G with the performance and scale they require.”

The solution will be delivered by Federated Wireless as part of its private wireless managed service and will be available to both direct customers and channel partners.

