Chindata bolsters energy efficiency for data centres

The announcement came at the Data Center New Technology Development Forum during the 2023 China Computational Conference on August 18 in Yinchuan, China.

“In AIGC-era, our comprehensive full-stack solutions provide a new technical framework and evolution route for data centres in the era of LLM (Large Language Model),” said Binghua Zhang, CTO of Chindata Group.

“With technology innovation and partners’ agile collaboration, Chindata breaks the innovation boundary of data centres by leading design concepts.

The company, in collaboration with its partners, has unveiled four comprehensive hyperscale data centre solutions that can meet customer computing needs amid a surge in artificial intelligence (AI) usage.

Among those solutions is the X-PrePower 3.0 solution which integrates the equipment of the power supply link and improves the overall efficiency by 98.5%. It saves 20%+ of floor space and reduces the on-site delivery time from two months to one week.

The solution also offers an all-in-one platform for data centre operations, management and control.

Zhang added: “Leveraging multiple technologies integration and innovation, we enable the rapid development of intelligent computing industry.

“In the future, Chindata will continue to embrace the industry ecosystem, collaborate sincerely with industry partners, engage in joint innovation, to drive the continuous implementation of cutting-edge data centre technologies , provide more classic cases for the industry’s rapid iteration and build a better future."