HGC and CMC Telecom extend the reach of EdgeX by HGC in Vietnam

“The deployment of EdgeX by HGC at the CMC Data Center Tan Thuan in Ho Chi Minh City is truly exciting for us,” said Marcello Brescia, head of OTT and edge ecosystem at HGC.

"As Vietnam's digital economy is predicted to reach a value of $49 billion by 2025 with an estimated 83 million internet users by 2028, we are thrilled to collaborate with CMC Telecom, an important stakeholder in Vietnam and Southeast Asia, to drive Vietnam's digital transformation and unlock immense opportunities for businesses in the region."

Using EdgeX by HGC, the edge computing platform, companies gain seamless access to multi-cloud infrastructures, global networks, and connect to internet exchanges, such as AMS-IX, all under one roof place.

In addition, EdgeX by HGC, along with its flagship Eyeball-as-a-Service, enables the provision of ultra-low-latency and secure connectivity with resilience. It also enhances the end-user experience and enables deploying geolocation services and mission-critical applications for OTTs, content providers, gaming applications, and streaming services.

“We are delighted to partner with HGC for the delivery of EdgeX by HGC through our robust network in Vietnam” added Dang Tung Son, deputy general director, director of business and marketing at CMC Telecom.

"Through this partnership, CMC Telecom customers can expand their businesses internationally, leveraging HGC's global footprint. We are proud to contribute to Ho Chi Minh City's position as a connectivity and technology hub, driving digital transformation and fostering innovation. We will surely bring exceptional customer experiences and propel businesses forward in an increasingly interconnected world."

The partnership also supports Vietnam's National Digital Transformation Program to 2025, orientation to 2030, which aims to position the company in the top 50 in e-government and ensure that the digital economy accounts for 30% of the country's GDP by 2030.