Telstra and Ericsson complete 5G VoNR call using new RedCap software

The call was carried out using Ericsson’s pre-commercial Reduced Capability (RedCap) software on Telstra’s 5G commercial network using a MediaTek RedCap testing device.

"This evolution of the latest 5G technology capability provides so many more opportunities for intelligent IoT devices to enhance our everyday lives," said Nikos Katinakis, Group Executive for global networks & technology at Telstra.

"Using less power and being capable of delivering our customers more value is something that Telstra is incredibly committed to.”

The milestone was achieved using one of the new 5G features of Ericsson's RedCap software, Voice over New Radio (VoNR), which is a voice call that is made using a MediaTek RedCap testing device.

The VoNR call was carried out on frequency division duplex (FDD) in Box Hill, Victoria and marks the start of ongoing testing and validation of this new 5G feature on Telstra’s network.

RedCap builds on the industry progress of 4G IoT technologies such as Cat-M and Narrowband-IoT but reduces device chipset cost, complexity and power consumption while supporting higher data rates and key 5G service enablers delivered via 5G standalone.

“With this Australia-first Voice over New Radio call using the Ericsson Reduced Capability software, Telstra is paving the way for new 5G use cases and enhancing uses across consumer, industrial and enterprise devices that don’t require the full range of 5G’s capabilities," added Emilio Romeo, head Australia and New Zealand at Ericsson.

"We’re pleased to be working with Telstra and MediaTek to make this Voice over New Radio call and push the boundaries of technology by bringing greater 5G capabilities to the ecosystem.”