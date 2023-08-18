Inligo Networks welcomes Dr Stephen Grubb to global advisory board

In his most recent role, Grubb served as global optical architect at Meta (formerly Facebook), overseeing the build of 20 open subsea cable systems and introducing new optical technologies for Meta’s global network.

Prior to Meta, he was a Fellow at Infinera where for 14 years he directed work on next generation Photonic Integrated optical and network technologies. This involved working on over 250,000 kms of subsea systems, landing across 28 countries.

"We are delighted to welcome Stephen into Team Inligo and we look forward to leveraging his immense experience in the development, deployment and operation of optical fibre subsea and terrestrial cable systems," said Brian Evans, chief executive officer, Inligo Networks.

"The Inligo team is excited about the specific cable projects we have in our delivery pipeline which was of interest to Stephen and being one of the reasons Stephen decided to join the team."

Grubbs appointment to Inligo's global advisory board was due in part to his relevant experience in some of the most recent and advanced subsea systems, such as MAREA, PLCN, Jupiter, Echo and Bifrost.

With a globally respected reputation in optical technologies, Stephen was also responsible for the first commercial introduction of Raman amplifiers in fibre networks.