Exa names David Gonzalez as VP of sales

Based in Paris, Gonzalez enters the role with more than 20 years of telecom experience having worked at Orange, Colt Technology Services, Tata Communications and Telstra.

In addition, his experience across enterprise markets will support Exa’s focus as it expands into new customer segments.

“David’s deep understanding of the telecommunications industry, his strategic acumen and customer-driven leadership will make a valuable addition to our leadership team," said Nicholas Collins, chief commercial officer at Exa.

"We are excited to welcome him to the team and are confident that his leadership will accelerate our growth trajectory in Southern Europe”.

In this newly created role, Gonzalez will lead Exa’s sales strategy and be responsible for a team serving customers across France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, and the Benelux markets.

The region has particular strategic geographic importance with continued investment in new data centres and subsea projects.

“I am honoured to join the dynamic team at Exa Infrastructure and lead our ambitious plans for growth across the Southern Europe markets," commented Gonzalez.

"Exa’s investment roadmap and unwavering customer focus is something I am particularly excited to be part of, and I look forward to working with customers on enabling their growth through our digital infrastructure.”