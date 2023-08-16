Ooredoo sign partnerships to transform digital operations

Qatar based telecoms company, Ooredoo Group, has announced two new partnerships with Tech Mahindra and Google Cloud which aim to accelerate its digital transformation journey in six operating companies across its global footprint.

Specifically, Ooredoo’s IT operations will be modernised by deploying a digital platform-based approach, which it hopes will enhance the performance of its digital offerings and lead to a significant upgrade in customer experience.

The digital platform will be powered by Google Cloud’s API (Apigee) and will be supported by Tech Mahindra, a provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, as an implementation partner.

“As a part of our corporate strategy, we actively seek out and foster partnerships with like-minded entities that share our dedication to innovation and technology,” said Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulla Al Thani, deputy group CEO at Ooredoo.

“Through these collaborations, we aim to elevate our offerings and unleash the full potential of our APIs, enabling us to provide unparalleled digital services to our customers,” Sheikh Mohammed continued, while also noting that the partnership with Google Cloud and Tech Mahindra will strengthen Ooredoo’s digital ecosystem across their operating companies.

Ooredoo believe the integral role of API in the development of open innovation, ecosystem expansion, mobile app development, Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence and data-driven insights will vastly expand its opportunities for growth across its global footprint.

"A seismic shift has taken place in the telecom industry, moving it from the hardware to the software arena, mostly driven by API,” Ram Ramachandran, head of Middle East and Africa at Tech Mahindra said.

“Businesses are using APIs to deliver digital capabilities and data in a consumable manner. The partnership exemplifies our collective efforts to create a more connected, agile, and customer-centric ecosystem, while unlocking new opportunities for growth and innovation," Ramachandran added.

Sheikh Mohammed concluded: “These partnerships not only signify our commitment to staying competitive in the ever-evolving telecommunications landscape but also underscore our confidence in the value that collaboration with Google Cloud and Tech Mahindra will bring to our customers and stakeholders through the implementation of API management strategies.”