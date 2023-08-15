HGC Group names Loren Fung as VP of the group's ICT business

In his new role, Fung will join HGC Group’s ICT committee, where he will play a key role in progressing the company's ICT business across the HGC Group.

“As HGC transforms from a Telco to a Techco, ICT has been a significant driver and component along our digitalisation journey," said Andrew Kwok, CEO of HGC.

"We are pleased to welcome Loren Fung to our robust Group ICT Committee. Together with our team of digital veterans, Loren is well-positioned to maximise the ICT capabilities and potential across different sectors. We are confident that his expertise will contribute to the Group’s ongoing growth and success in ICT business. “

Fung enters the role with more than 20 years of experience, having held various leadership roles in sales management, business development & growth and strategy planning at Macroview Telecom, a ICT solution company under HGC Group.

After re-joining the HGC Group, Fung will bring a wealth of intelligence and expertise in the ICT industry to HGC Group, spreading out ICT capabilities and further accelerating its digital transformation strategy.

“In today’s rapidly evolving digital era, embarking on a digital transformation journey is crucial for companies across various sectors to maintain their competitive edge," said Fung.

"By continuously learning, unlearning and relearning in the dynamic ICT landscape, significant progress can be achieved to keep pace with the new world. I am thrilled to re-join HGC’s empowered team, which possesses strong capabilities and adaptive mindset. Together, we will deliver ICT solutions and services with enhanced business value to our customers and forge shared success. “