Globe Group updates circular economy protocol

Filipino mobile network operator Globe is adapting its E-Waste Zero program to align with prevailing global trends in electronic waste circularity. The strategic shift will enable Globe to prioritise mobile and broadband devices within its sustainability efforts, concentrating on minimising value chain emissions and bolstering the impact of e-waste circularity.

Commencing on September 1, 2023, Globe's E-Waste Zero program will direct its efforts towards products it introduces to the market, including outdated mobile phones, tablets, wearables (such as smartwatches), broadband devices (including routers and modems), and their accompanying peripherals like chargers and adapters.

"As a staunch advocate of sustainability, Globe is assuming a leadership role in advancing circularity in e-waste management. By recalibrating our E-Waste Zero Program, we aspire to significantly impact both our customers and business through enhanced mobile and broadband device circularity." Yoly Crisanto, chief sustainability and corporate communications officer at Globe said.

Globe is among twelve global mobile providers that have endorsed a groundbreaking set of targets devised in collaboration with the global association of mobile network operators, GSMA.

Extending the lifespan of mobile devices and promoting circularity stands to yield considerable environmental benefits. According to GSMA, refurbished phones yield an 87% lower climate impact compared to new ones, and the global recycling of five billion mobile phones can reclaim precious resources valued at $8 billion.

Since its inception in 2014, Globe's E-Waste Zero program has successfully collected and recycled 216.7 metric tons of e-waste, spanning defective mobile phones and computer sets to IT network equipment and household appliances. Supported by over 120 e-waste collection bins countrywide and a network of over 80 partners, the initiative facilitates responsible e-waste disposal and recycling.

Accredited by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), the collected e-waste undergoes processing at treatment, storage, and disposal (TSD) facilities. These facilities domestically segregate, treat, and store e-waste, while remaining items are sent to principal recycling and recovery facilities for further extraction of valuable metals.

In addition to collaborating with educational institutions and private firms for e-waste donations, Globe has cooperated with governmental and non-governmental organisations to establish a community-based TSD facility in Malabon, Metro Manila, aimed at responsible e-waste management.

Globe's commendable contribution to e-waste recycling earned recognition from GSMA in 2020 as a global best practice in take-back and collection initiatives.

"Even as we reorient our focus towards mobile and broadband devices, we assure our customers of our unwavering commitment to fostering e-waste circularity. Our ambition is to inspire greater adoption of responsible consumption habits among our clientele," Crisanto added.