Liquid Intelligent Technologies launches Metro Ring in Botswana

With a project it believes is set to revolutionise telecommunications, Liquid Intelligent Technologies has announced the launch of the Gaborone Metro Ring in Botswana.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a business of Pan-African technology group Cassava Technologies said the ring will support the surging demand for high-speed internet as an increasing number of local businesses continue their digital transformation journeys.

The metro ring was described as a world-class, high-capacity, high-speed, and secure telecommunication network that will empower local businesses, providing a huge boost to Botswana’s economic growth.

“This project is a major milestone in Botswana realising its potential as one of Africa’s growing economic hubs. The completion of the first phase reinforces Liquid’s commitment to meeting the growing demand for connectivity and aligns with our vision of a digitally connected Botswana in which no one is left behind,” said Odirile Tamajobe, managing director of Liquid Intelligent Technologies Botswana.

The Metro Ring is being rolled out in two phases and aims to benefit hundreds of businesses in its initial phase, with further connections planned for phase two.

“The launch of the first phase will reduce tariffs for local and international data products, making it more accessible to small and medium businesses that have previously been disadvantaged as compared to the larger enterprises,” Tamajobe said.

With a heavy focus on high-density areas of Gaborone, the project supports the government's strategic plan, Botswana Vision 2036, to elevate the country's economic status from upper-middle-income to high-income within the next 13 years.

“The Metro Ring represents a significant achievement in Gaborone's telecommunications infrastructure, showcasing the successful collaboration between the public and private sectors to advance technology for the benefit of Botswana,” Liquid Intelligent Technologies said.