MTN Ghana reaffirms commitment to invest $1bn

The investment is part of a broader plan to “maintain leadership” in the industry.

Selorm Adadevoh, managing director of the company made the announcement at the 2023 Media and Stakeholder Forum organised by MTN Ghana last week.

The event was aimed at bringing together the media and relevant stakeholders to share ideas and foster collaboration between the company and the media.

Adadevoh added that the operator has ambitions to build the longest and most valuable platforms to drive the industry leading connectivity operations.

“Our strategy is anchored in building the largest and most valuable platform business with a clear focus on Africa,” he said.

He maintained that MTN Ghana makes significant contributions to the country’s revenue.

In February MTN said it would be making the investment as announced by group chairman and CEO Ralph Mupita.

That announcement came mere weeks after the end of a dispute over tax with Ghanaian authorities.

Most of the money will be spent on rolling out and expanding 5G mobile technology in the country, said Mupita.

The company’s 4G network covers 99.3% of the population as of earlier this year, but the operator said it cannot sustain the expected growth.