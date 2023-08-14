Chat-GPT rival Anthropic raises $100m from SKT

The news of this investment comes just three months after the firm raised US$450 million in its Series C funding round led by Spark Capital in May.

Anthropic was founded in 2021 and is building an AI system called Claude that is, in many ways, similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

SKT and Anthropic will partner to collaborate on a multilingual large language model (LLM) customised for telcos.

The LLM will support several languages such as Korean, German, English, Japanese, Spanish and Arabic.

“With our strategic investment in Anthropic, a global leading AI technology company, we will be working closely with Anthropic to promote AI innovation,” said Ryu Young-sang, CEO of SKT.

“By combining our Korean language-based LLM with Anthropic’s strong AI capabilities, we expect to create synergy and gain leadership in the AI ecosystem together with our global telco partners."