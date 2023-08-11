KKR enlists Italy Finance Ministry for TIM deal

A partnership between the two could be signed imminently according to sources from Bloomberg.

In June, it was revealed that TIM’s board of directors had examined the final non-binding offers received for the acquisition of its NetCo company.

The company comprises TIM’s fixed-line network assets – including FiberCop and Sparkle – which are soon to be merged into a newly established company called NetCo.

KKR has until September to make a bid after opening talks with TIM in June.

A key hurdle in the bid, according to Reuters, is the position of Vivendi, which as a stake of around 24% in TIM.