Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
News

Telefonica teams with Starlink to connect remote users

Saf Malik
August 10, 2023 10:21 AM
Share
telefonica sign.jpg

Telefonica says it will join forces with Elon Musk-owned Starlink to provide connectivity to rural and remote customers.

The deal will see Telefonica offer its customers broadband satellite connection in areas uncovered by other means.

The operator offers these services in Mexico and will expand it to Peru, Colombia, Chile, Brazil and Spain.

“The satellite industry is undergoing an unprecedented revolution,” said Julio Beamonte, CEO of Telefonica Global Solutions.

“Satellite enables connectivity projects to be executed very quickly and efficiently.

“At Telefónica Global Solutions, we have been offering added value satellite solutions for many years and with this partnership, we start working hand in hand with Starlink Enterprise to offer new generation solutions to our customers.”

Starlink launched its enterprise solutions in early 2023 with enhanced features and a focus on business customers.

This includes high-speed, low-latency broadband internet that allows new use cases that have not previously been possible with satellite internet.

Tags

News NewsSatelliteInfrastructure and Networks
SM
Saf Malik
Reporter
More from across our site
Load More
capacity_logo_banner.png

Capacity Magazine

Subscribe to Capacity Magazine today for coverage of the key trends and technologies that drive the global carrier industry.
Subscribe