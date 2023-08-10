Telefonica teams with Starlink to connect remote users

The deal will see Telefonica offer its customers broadband satellite connection in areas uncovered by other means.

The operator offers these services in Mexico and will expand it to Peru, Colombia, Chile, Brazil and Spain.

“The satellite industry is undergoing an unprecedented revolution,” said Julio Beamonte, CEO of Telefonica Global Solutions.

“Satellite enables connectivity projects to be executed very quickly and efficiently.

“At Telefónica Global Solutions, we have been offering added value satellite solutions for many years and with this partnership, we start working hand in hand with Starlink Enterprise to offer new generation solutions to our customers.”

Starlink launched its enterprise solutions in early 2023 with enhanced features and a focus on business customers.

This includes high-speed, low-latency broadband internet that allows new use cases that have not previously been possible with satellite internet.