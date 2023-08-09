Scala Data Centers unveils new hyperscale data centre in Curauma, Chile

Boasting an investment of US$65 million and featuring 5MW of IT capacity, with the potential to reach a critical capacity of approximately 30MW, the new facility has been launched 100% booked by one hyperscale customer.

Delivered in just 10 months, the new data center forms part of Scala's strategy to enable new hyperscale markets across Latin America and aligns with the arrival of the Humboldt submarine cable in Curauma.

Thanks to Humboldt, Curauma will establish itself as a global connectivity hub, which will connect Latin America to Asia-Pacific for the first time. Spanning roughly 9,500 miles of fibre, Humboldt will deliver new levels of scale, connection quality and lower latency between continents.

"In a scenario where 5G accelerates the deployment of various services and applications that use high data volume and require low latency, Scala has succeeded in choosing its first campus to become operational in Chile," said Marcos Peigo, CEO and co-founder at Scala.

"Furthermore, aligned with our purpose of enabling the future in Latin America, we have created a unique opportunity here for customers positioned on the West Coast of the USA and for a potential group in APAC (Asia-Pacific and China) to offer their products and solutions to Latin American customers."

Powered by 100% renewable and certified energy the SSCLCR01 data centre was built based on the company's One Scala Template design and construction methodology.

In addition, the data centre was designed to operate with a PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) lower than 1.2-1.3 and with a WUE (Water Usage Effectiveness) of zero as it uses air cooling.

All data centre monitoring will be conducted by the company's Command Center, located at its operations headquarters in São Paulo, Brazil.

In addition to the Curauma Campus, Scala is also developing its Lampa Campus, in the metropolitan region of Santiago. It will boast an IT capacity of 80MW with 30MW planned for initial delivery in 2024.

The company also has a hyperedge data centre planned in the Santiago region. Scala will invest approximately US$400 million in Chile during the first phase of the three campuses.