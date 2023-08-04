ExodusClouds and Epsilon partner on global connectivity for enterprise

ExodusClouds will deliver to enterprise customers across the telecoms, finance, healthcare, education and manufacturing sectors, a white-labelled version of Epsilon’s Network as-a-Service (NaaS) platform, Infiny.

Using Infiny, ExodusClouds will connect enterprise customers to Epsilon’s ecosystem of more than 300 data centres and more than 600 cloud, Internet exchange, network and technology partners.

The company will also use Epsilon’s global last mile capabilities to enhance its own solutions including SD-WAN.

“Our partnership is an opportunity to help more enterprises experience the power and simplicity of Infiny. Both of our companies share an aligned objective to provide next-generation software-defined solutions focused on automation and cloud,” said Victoria Kalocsai, alliances manager at Epsilon Telecommunications.

“ExodusClouds’ footprint covers Turkey, the Middle East and Africa, which will be supported by Epsilon’s infrastructure across Europe, APAC and the USA. This collaboration will provide both Epsilon and ExodusClouds’ customers with top-quality network solutions across the globe.”

ExodusClouds simplifys the complex cloud networking ecosystem with software-driven solutions based on automation, orchestration, and on-demand scalability. It provides infrastructure and connectivity to more than 150 cloud service providers.

For its part, Epsilon is helping ExodusClouds to extend its global reach using its MEF-certified network and suite of connectivity solutions, all within a single platform.

“It’s great to be working with Epsilon, a company that shares our vision for a hyperconnected, cloud-based future,” said Nur Yildiz, marketing manager at ExodusClouds.

“Threading Infiny with our existing cloud, SD-WAN and other connectivity services will offer even greater value for enterprises across verticals. We’re ready to grow across the globe with Epsilon’s world-leading NaaS platform, and take our services, customer experience, and global reach to the next level with agility and adaptability.”