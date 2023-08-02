BDx Data Centers names Prakash as president and CBO

Prakash enters the role with more than 25 years of executive leadership in turnarounds, building sustainable organisations and digital transformation at global technology and telecom firms. In his new role at BDx, Prakash will be responsible for the company's business and growth strategy leading all commercial, marketing and channel functions across its various global markets.

“Manish brings a wealth of industry experience, keen business expertise and a strategic mindset that will enable BDx to continue to expand into new markets and meet the growing needs of enterprises and hyperscalers,” said Mayank Srivastava, CEO of BDx Data Centers.

“He is an exceptional senior leader who will take our business to new heights and will inspire our growing teams across multiple divisions to continue to drive innovation with an eye toward the future. We are delighted to welcome Manish and the recent leadership hires to the BDx team.”

Prior to joining BDx, Prakash served as the Asia-Pacific managing director for Microsoft’s regulated industries - energy, critical infrastructure, healthcare, education and public sector.

Before this, Manish served as the SVP & head of Telenor Global Enterprise division and led the B2B Enterprise business across Nordic countries and Asia.

In addition, he also served as the president for Airtel Business/Enterprise and held senior leadership roles at Accenture, SK Group and Tech Mahindra.

“I am thrilled to be joining BDx. Generative AI has unleashed an unprecedented data economy that would add trillions of dollars of economic value over the next decade.” said Prakash.

“With state-of-the-art data centre engineering, innovation and credibility built over years, reinforced by the trust of our customers and partners, BDx is well positioned to take a leadership position in its key markets. I look forward to directing the next phase of our growth strategy and creating long-term value for our firm and its stakeholders.”

The news comes as BDx has made a number of additional appointments with the recent hires of Rajiv Sareen as vice president of business operations and corporate finance; Prasheel Pardhe as vice president, global head of HR and administration; and Pravin Mahajan as vice president, global head of marketing.