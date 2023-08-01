AWS launches infrastructure cloud region in Israel

Through this newly added cloud region users can run their applications and serve end their end customers from data centres located in Israel.

At the same time, AWS also released an economic impact study announcing that the company is planning to invest an estimated $7.2 billion (ILS 26.6 billion) in Israel through to 2037 via the new AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) region.

“The launch of the AWS region in Israel provides customers with the ability to build the most advanced cloud technology-based applications and achieve the highest levels of security, availability, and resilience,” said Prasad Kalyanaraman, vice president of Infrastructure Services at AWS.

“Israel’s strategy to promote technology innovation, along with its abundance of talent, has created a thriving global hub for entrepreneurs, e-governments, and multinational businesses. Cloud technology is at the heart of any digital transformation program, and AWS is proud to support Israel’s efforts to enhance citizen services for many years to come.”

In 2021, the government of Israel selected AWS as its primary cloud provider as part of the Nimbus contract for government ministries and subsidiaries. The Nimbus framework provides cloud services to Israeli government ministries to drive innovation and implement new digital services for the country.

“We are excited to welcome the new AWS region to Israel as part of project Nimbus and we congratulate AWS for its commitment and hard work in building the Israeli Region,” said Yali Rothenberg, accountant general of Israel.

“The establishment of the Israeli region reflects the long-term commitment of AWS to Israel and to the continuation of their large investments in the Israeli market. The establishment of the region will enable us to migrate substantial governmental workloads to the cloud, and we are confident that it will help us accelerate digital transformation in the public sector, leverage technology to drive innovation in the government, improve customer experience, and further the development of the technological ecosystem in Israel.”

With the launch of the AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) region, AWS has 102 Availability Zones across 32 geographic regions, with announced plans to launch 12 more Availability Zones and four more AWS regions in Canada, Malaysia, New Zealand, and Thailand.

Simultaneously, AWS released an economic impact study which outlined the company’s projected spend on the construction and operation of the new AWS region, which will support an average of more than 7,700 full-time jobs at external businesses annually, with a planned $7.2 billion (approx. ILS 26.6 billion) investment in Israel through 2037.

The construction and operation of the AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) region is also estimated to add approximately $13.9 billion (ILS 51.7 billion) to Israel’s gross domestic product (GDP) through 2037.