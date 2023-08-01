Lumen introduces with NaaS offering

By offering customers flexibility in how they buy, use, and manage networking services, Lumen says it is 'cloudifying traditional telecoms'.

"We have been preparing for this moment for a long time, building a world-class telecom network with state-of-the-art fibre, broad coverage and unsurpassed route diversity and scalability," said Kate Johnson, CEO of Lumen.

"Lumen's Network-as-a-Service offering takes the next step to deliver on our customers' networking dreams: the ability to fire up any port, with any service, at any time. It's your network, your way."

Lumen Internet On-Demand is the first service added to the Lumen NaaS platform. In the long-term, Lumen NaaS will expand to include security services, such as distributed denial of service (DDoS), secure access service edge (SASE), and edge services.

"Lumen is putting the customer at the centre of our Network-as-a-Service platform, creating a cloud-like experience for buying, consuming, and managing our network services," said Andrew Dugan, CTO of Lumen.

"Businesses are looking for a dynamic, dedicated internet connection, but they want it from a reliable and flexible network. Unlike some Network-as-a-Service players, Lumen can deliver on this promise because we own and manage our network."

Lumen's NaaS digital experience comprises:

· On-demand scalable capacity

· Internet speeds from 100Mbps to 10Gbps

· A consumption-based billing model

· Real-time visibility into service performance and network usage

· Quick enablement of new capabilities

"Lumen plays an important role in helping content providers move video content to AWS," said Evan Statton, senior principal architect in M&E at AWS.

"For example, Fox Sports was able to bring its live sports content to AWS by using an on-demand connection aligned with Lumen's Network-as-a-Service platform. We look forward to continued work with Lumen to help AWS customers achieve their live cloud production goals."

Digital Realty is one of the first third-party data centre providers to join the Lumen Network-as-a-Service Alliance Partner program.

"Lumen's cutting-edge Network-as-a-Service solution combined with our global network of highly connected facilities and orchestration platform ServiceFabric, empowers enterprises with on-demand, personalised experiences, revolutionising the way networks are consumed and managed. This highlights our shared vision, as we unite to meet the evolving needs of our customers," said Chris Sharp, CTO at Digital Realty.