netnumber names Donaldson VP of strategy

In this new role, Donaldson will lead the growth of netnumber's collaboration with industry and regulatory bodies and identify new areas of strategic focus to grow existing and new verticals.

“netnumber GDS’s suite of solutions are truly changing the landscape of the mobile ecosystem, enabling complex phone number routing processes to become simple and cost-effective, reducing the risks and challenges of dealing with fraud, and supporting the easy delivery of advanced services,” said Donaldson.

“I’m very excited to join netnumber Global Data Services and guide the company as it continues to expand the role and recognition of these mission-critical services across the world.”

Donaldson’s appointment forms part of netnumber’s ongoing investment in its team, strengthening the business in its growth journey. Donaldson most recently served as the director of strategic business development for Twilio and has a long tenure guiding companies like Google, Android Enterprise, as they develop new and innovative technology and device strategies.

This knowledge delivers valuable synergies to netnumber as it continues to build trust, improve routing, and streamline provisioning for mobile providers and users. Her status in the industry will support Donaldson as she builds relationships across the mobile ecosystem.

“As our new VP of Strategy, Tina will be an instrumental part of the netnumber GDS leadership team with a focus on accelerating our growth through collaboration and key industry partnerships, all of which are essential to building a safer, more innovative, and efficient mobile landscape,” adds Steve Legge, CEO of netnumber Global Data Services.

“She brings an impressive background and set of skills that we’re looking forward to incorporating into our expanding team, and we’re eager to see the results of her hard work reflected not only within our own organisation but across this rapidly evolving industry.”