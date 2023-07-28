Vodafone expands access to AWS Wavelength in Spain

According to the company, it is the only European operator to offer customers across multiple European countries the benefits of high bandwidth with the ultra-low latency of distributed Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) powered by AWS Wavelength.

“5G and edge computing will help our customers transform their industries. Working with AWS, Vodafone Business can deliver applications and IT tool to customers in milliseconds, faster than the human eye or ear can even perceive," said Jennifer Didoni, head of cloud, edge & mobile private networks, Vodafone Business.

"By bringing these services closer to the customer across Germany, Spain, and the UK, they can access Apps on tap in more places, in high definition, at machine speed, with performance that wasn’t possible before.”

Specifically, Spain is the latest Vodafone market to embed AWS Wavelength at the edge of its 4G and 5G networks and joins both Germany and the UK, which initially started to roll out distributed MEC services in early 2021.

Vodafone and AWS have made the pilot AWS Wavelength Zone available to customers across the province of Andalusia, Southern Spain, including the cities of Malaga, Granada, Córdoba, Jaén, Almería and areas of Seville, in addition to existing sites across London, Manchester, Berlin, Munich and Dortmund.

Earlier this year, Capacity spoke to Didoni on multi-access edge computing and its potential to optimise multiple application types, “with MEC helping networks to become more of a cloud service that can scale up and down on-demand for specific devices and applications, a world of new possibilities opens up,” said Didoni at the time.

One of the first applications to be tested using distributed MEC running on AWS Wavelength in Spain is improved road safety based on Vodafone’s Safer Transport for Europe Platform (STEP).

In addition, Vodafone Spain will test distributed MEC, powered by AWS Wavelength, with Extended Reality to provide companies across various industries with a 3D digital twin of critical applications.