Sparkle partners Ge-DIX for an IXP at the Genoa Digital Hub

Ge-DIX was founded by the Municipality of Genoa and Liguria Digitale in a partnership with Piedmont-based Internet Exchange, TOP-IX and TLC companies BBBell, Fastweb, Retelit Irideos and Rocket Way. Its aim is to become a preferred data traffic exchange for Internet service providers.

Through a physical network access point, Internet Service Providers (ISPs) who land their Internet networks in Genoa can interconnect directly with each other and exchange traffic with the content and application providers in the facility.

“The agreement between Ge-DIX and Sparkle takes on great importance in the digital transformation process of Genoa and Liguria,” said Luca Beltramino, chairman of Ge-DIX.

“Thanks to this additional strategic location, Ge-DIX will be at the centre of innovation and connectivity, strengthening Genoa's position as a technology hub of international significance.”

Under the terms of this agreement, Ge-DIX will establish an IXP in Sparkle’s Genova Digital Hub in Lagaccio, as well as a new interconnection point for international terrestrial networks and subsea cables including the Blue and Raman cable systems, as well as the BlueMed system.

The Genova Digital Hub will also be bolstered by the Genova Landing Platform, an infrastructure designed to accommodate up to six new subsea cables in addition to BlueRaman and BlueMed.

At the same time, operators and ISPs that are members of Ge-DIX or present in the area will benefit from the Sparkle’s Seabone IP transit service and City2City capacity solutions.

“The presence of Ge-DIX in our Genoa Digital Hub is an important piece in building a new digital ecosystem in the Ligurian capital”, says Enrico Bagnasco, CEO of Sparkle.

“Having contributed with our infrastructure to this development makes us very proud and we are grateful to the city of Genoa for welcoming and sharing our vision.”