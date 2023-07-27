DE-CIX expands footprint to Indonesia with Jakarta IX

Firstly, the company will establish a distributed internet exchange (IX) across multiple data centres in Jakarta using the DE-CIX Apollon platform. DE-CIX Jakarta will be connected to the existing DE-CIX ecosystem in Southeast Asia, which spans Jakarta, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru, Brunei, and Manila.

“Indonesia, with the largest population and the fastest-growing economy in Southeast Asia, is the next logical step for DE-CIX in the region,” said Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX.

“Our integrated solution supports the ongoing transformation of content and traffic localisation in the ASEAN region. Mega Hubs like Singapore and Hong Kong will continue to be important, however we expect to see the main growth in markets such as Jakarta. With the arrival of DE-CIX Apollon in Jakarta, all networks in Indonesia are invited to take advantage of DE-CIX’s best-in-class platform.”

The IX will be directly connected to DE-CIX Singapore, incorporating DE-CIX Jakarta into its Southeast Asian interconnection ecosystem.

DE-CIX Jakarta will combine both local and regional interconnection, including Cloud Exchange capabilities, security features such as DE-CIX’s blackholing services and statistical data that allows customers to better understand their own traffic patterns, as well as a self-service portal and API for the easy management and automation of services.

“There has been a quiet investment made in basic digital infrastructure for the last 10 years, thus allowing Indonesia’s Internet penetration to increase significantly over the last five years, especially during the 2020 pandemic from both Mobile and Fixed Broadband," said Thomas Dragono, director of IDMarco Digital.

"More and more people are becoming aware of the importance of good quality Internet, not just solely relying on fiber optic cables or the latest VSAT technology for connectivity. With the presence of this world-class Internet Exchange, we can accelerate the realization of better Internet quality for Indonesia. We are witnessing a new history being written.”