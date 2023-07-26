Salam, Edgnex, Cinturion and Emaar ink MoU on digital infrastructure centre in KSA

"Salam is delighted to participate with distinguished parties in this strategic initiative that goes in-line with the Saudi National Digital Economy Strategy and Salam's transformation plans," said Ahmed Al-Anqari, chief executive officer, Salam.

"Creating an integrated digital hub enables multi-services to all targeted customers national and globally from one place."

Salam is fixed, mobile, data and voice services provider operating across KSA; Edgnex Data Centres by Damac designs, builds and operates data centres across KSA; Cinturion is a provider of integrated subsea and terrestrial capacity-based network solutions; and Emaar, the Economic City (EEC), the master developer of King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC).

"We are not just building world-class data centres we are aiming to create and innovate hyper-connected digital hubs with highly secure facilities and connectivity to give customers direct and reliable access to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's digital economy," added Aqil Jaffer Ali, senior vice president at Damac Group.

"We are supporting Saudi Vision 2030 and this is another great milestone for our business in the KSA."

The MoU between the four will contribute to the Saudi 2030 Telecommunication Transformation Vision lead by Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (MCIT).

"Our partnership with Salam, Edgnex Data Centers, and Cinturion is another step towards making KAEC one of the world's leading digital hubs," said Cyril Piaia, CEO of KAEC.

"This collaboration will greatly contribute to our city's reputation as a vision ready platform, making KAEC an ideal destination for the latest and greatest up-to-date digital infrastructure technology."

All parties have isolated a common interest in developing a digital infrastructure hub that will comprise an international subsea cable project, data centres, fibre infrastructure, cloud, and Internet, among others.

"We are excited to team up with Salam, Edgnex Data Centres and KAEC, to explore establishing an Open-Access carrier neutral cable landing station in KSA," said Greg Varisco, chief executive officer, Cinturion.

"Their trust in Cinturion's management team and our international network reinforces our dedication to provide their customers with greater connectivity and global reach."