EUDCA reappoints Michael Winterson as chair and welcomes new board of directors

Following its June 28th Annual General Meeting (AGM), the EUDCA welcomes Géraldine Camara of France Datacenter, Marie Chabanon of Data4, and Matthew Winter from Global Switch, to its board.

"I look forward to adding our National Trade Association’s voice to the wider European discussion, at a time when transposition of legislation into national law increasingly impacts the way that we design, build and operate data centres,” said Camara.

“I welcome my election to the Board of EUDCA with great excitement. As our industry faces growing challenges, it is necessary to enhance cooperation and pool our experiences so that together we can shape the future of our sector,” added Chabanon.

“I look forward to contributing my engineering expertise to EUDCA and collaborating with my peers to achieve the best path to success. Together, we can strengthen our industry’s voice on the European stage and promote sound policies to drive innovation and sustainability forward,” said Winter.

At the same time, the newly formed board has unanimously reconfirmed Michael Winterson, managing director at Equinix Services, as chair of EUDCA for a second 2-year term.

Winterson has led the EUDCA since 2021, contributing to the launch and subsequent success of the Climate Neutral Data Center Pact (CNDCP), an initiative in which members have committed to reaching climate neutrality by 2030.

“I am honoured to again receive the trust of the EUDCA Board and association members. As the data centre industry’s relevance and recognition in EU policymaking is continuously increasing, EUDCA provides a strong voice with policymakers and stakeholders," said Winterson.

"We will continue to represent our challenges at the highest level, at the same time contributing to the energy transition while easing the shift to a digitalised future. I applaud our Board members renewing their commitment to our mission, and I extend a warm welcome to our new Directors.”

The EUDCA board of directors is comprised of: Michael Winterson, Equinix - chair of the board; Laurens van Reijen, LCL Data Centres – treasurer; Lex Coors, Digital Realty - chair of the policy committee; Andrew Harrison, Arup - chair of the technical committee; Matt Pullen, CyrusOne - chair of CNDCP board; Marie Chabanon, Data4 - deputy chair of technical committee; Dick Theunissen, EdgeConneX - deputy chair of NTA committee; Géraldine Camara, France Datacente - deputy chair of NTA committee; Matthew Winter, Global Switch - deputy chair of CNDCP board; Matthew Baynes, Schneider Electric - NTA coordination; and Stijn Grove, Dutch Data Center Association - NTA coordination.