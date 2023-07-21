AWS, Microsoft oppose plans to refer UK cloud market to Ofcom

Ofcom cites that AWS and Microsoft are the current leading UK providers of cloud infrastructure services but may need to be investigated further.

Ofcom’s initial market research has revealed that some features and practices make it more difficult for customers to switch between or use multiple cloud providers – Amazon’s and Microsoft’s dominant positions in the industry have been particularly problematic.

Although Mark Appleton, chief customer officer at ALSO Cloud UK says it is clear that both Microsoft and Amazon continue to demonstrate a commitment to maintaining a high level of competitiveness in the UK cloud industry and to ensure that cloud technologies continue to have a transformative influence on the UK economy.

“In the UK, customers can choose between various providers to meet their needs. In order to provide customers with the choice between different technologies, AWS and Microsoft has designed its cloud services to allow them to build the solution that is right for them based on the technology of their choice,” Appleton said.

"Due to the rapid evolution and highly dynamic nature of cloud technology, any intervention could be negative and result in poor outcomes for UK businesses and the public sector.

“Suppose, for instance, UK customers were denied discounts or innovation due to interoperability requirements prioritising portability over innovation and differentiated value-added services".