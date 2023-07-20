Console Connect and OADC expand global access to data centres in Africa

Since closing its funding in November 2021, OADC has been constructing and operating a growing pan-African network of data centre facilities, with operational sites in Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria and South Africa.

This week, the company announced a partnership with the UK’s Console Connect, to use their network as a service (NaaS) platform to allow businesses in Africa with access to major cloud providers hosted inside and outside of the region.

Using the Console Connect platform, businesses can now connect to OADC data centre facilities across South Africa. In addition, businesses will be able to order colocation services at all four OADC South Africa core data centre facilities via the Console Connect MeetingPlace.

OADC said that unlike other NaaS platforms, Console Connect is underpinned by its own high-performance network, which offers extensive reach across the east and west coast of Africa and onwards to more than 50 countries worldwide.

The first four data centres in which Console Connect will be available are two facilites in Cape Town, alongside Johannesburg and Durban.

“We are excited at this collaboration with Console Connect which is transformational for OADC and our clients,” Dr Ayotunde Coker, CEO of OADC said in a statement.

OADC’s clients “are able to conveniently request rack and sub-rack capacity to meet their compute requirements at the edge or the core, streamlining and cost-optimising the provision of compute capacity at the point of need,” he continued.

As part of a five-year plan, OADC is investing $500 million in core and edge data centre facilities across Africa, deploying more than 30 data centres in its first 12 months of operation.

According to its website, OADC plans to launch facilities in up to 20 countries in Africa, including Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Somalia and Kenya.

“The availability of Console Connect in more data centre locations across Africa will help local businesses accelerate their journey to the cloud. This collaboration with OADC helps Console Connect users grow their network reach across Africa, while enabling more local businesses to access our global partner ecosystem,” said Michael Glynn, SVP of digital automated innovation at Console Connect.