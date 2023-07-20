Tonomus goes live with Neom’s first data centre facility

Referred to as the TONOMUS.NEOM Telecommunications Center, the facility contains a high-capacity, highly efficient data centre and associated infrastructure in support of 5G, satellite and fibre cable network connectivity, as well as to enable the provision of private cloud services in the Neom region.

“The launch of the TONOMUS.NEOM Telecommunications Center is another important milestone in the development of Neom," said Nadhmi Al-Nasr, chief executive officer of Neom.

"This centre will play a part in realising our vision for a smart, cutting-edge region that prioritises livability, where infrastructure and services are designed to give people time back to live their lives to the fullest. It will raise competitiveness in the global ICT industry and support both businesses and individuals who will call Neom home.”

Spanning, 18,000m2, with a two-floor office building, the site marks a significant upgrade to Neom’s existing ICT infrastructure delivering some of the highest and most reliable network speeds globally. Located in Oxagon it will provide consistent bandwidth for secure information sharing, supporting the demands of construction across the Neom region.

The Center’s scalable capabilities will enable Neom’s networks to keep pace with future demands, and support next-generation, automated technologies and enterprise, as well as predictive, cognitive services.

“The TONOMUS.NEOM Telecommunications Center will be a powerful catalyst for Neom, supporting secure, near-instant information exchange and fast decision making across all its sectors," added

"It will also enable the predictive intelligence and cognitive solutions to create the sustainable, livable and equitable future that we aim to make possible in Neom and beyond. The Center represents a significant expansion of Tonomus’ service portfolio and evidence of our world-leading ability to create infrastructure that fuels innovation and the digital economy.”

In addition, the site will power a software-driven network and secure private cloud that is projected to service up to 60 locations, some 1,800 structures, approximately 300,000 construction staff required at NEOM by 2025 and 200 million IoT devices by 2030.

The Center features solutions from a number of vendors and enterprises, including stc solutions, NESMA, Huawei, XFusion, Redington, Comatec, GGC, SARA, RAM, TSS, Fortinet, F5, NEC, PSIM, G2K, Samir Group, Exclusive Networks and Maxvision.