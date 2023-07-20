Three new RETN PoPs head for London, Poznań, and Tallinn

The first in London, saw the company roll out a PoP at Lumen DC in Goswell Road, enabling IP Transit services to new customers.

“Our new PoP in Goswell Road exemplifies our commitment to grow our presence in the UK, bringing RETN’s network services to more UK based internet service providers (ISPs), network service providers (NSPs) and content providers,” said Chris Elliott, commercial director at RETN UK.

The second PoP in Poznań, Poland brings the Talex DC on Karpia Street on-net, acting as the main dense wavelength-division multiplexing (DWDM) node in Poznań, a key hub on RETN's primary DWDM transport routes for Poland and onto Ukraine and the Baltic states.

"Talex boasts extensive interconnectivity within the Poznań area, establishing it as a strategic hub for numerous telco and enterprise customers," added Amy Bajer, managing director of RETN Poland & CEE.

"This new PoP enables seamless accessibility to our extensive network and services for a wide range of businesses, both present and future."

The last was a PoP in Tallinn, Estonia at Greenergy DC, delivering new IP Transit and capacity for customers.

“We’re happy to announce this important next step for RETN’s network development in the Nordic and Baltic region, as we continue building our strength as a leading gateway between Western and Eastern Europe, catering to the diverse connectivity requirements of our wholesale and enterprise customers," said Timur Pertenava, commercial director of RETN Nordic and Baltic.

"This will further appeal to organisations with a commitment to sustainability and those prioritising environmentally friendly practices.”