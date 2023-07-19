SC CapRock, Nokia and Starlink expand coverage with LTE private wireless networks in Brazil

Under the terms of the collaboration, the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC), a 4.9G/LTE and 5G private wireless solution, will be integrated with the Starlink solution.

“This agreement is focused on mission-critical applications in remote locations in Brazil that are not yet served," said André Gustavo Sant’Anna, country manager for SC CapRock in Brazil.

"With low-latency (down to 100ms) between the 4G/LTE radio base stations (BTS) and the private wireless core, Nokia DAC can operate using Starlink to expand coverage or create 4G coverage bubbles for our customers in remote areas.”

Once completed the new offering will enable the expansion of connectivity using private wireless networks in remote areas or yet-to-be covered regions using Starlink's low earth orbit satellites to create a connectivity link back to the Nokia solution.

Together SC CapRock and Nokia have already implemented an LTE private wireless network for Origem Energia to connect its natural gas plants and energy wells in the municipalities of Alagoas and Bahia in Brazil.

“There is growing demand from the agribusiness, energy and mining sectors for private wireless networks, and the recent global agreement with Starlink will help us provide high-speed, low-latency connectivity to these customers, with high levels of performance and operational efficiency,” added Sant’Anna.

Through this partnership customers can expand coverage to remote areas, by simply deploying portable radio base stations and using Starlink’s satellite network as a backhaul link to carry the data from the BTS back to a DAC private wireless core that is already deployed at a site.

“We’re happy to partner with SC CapRock in this initiative, providing Nokia’s leading-edge private wireless solutions to accelerate digital transformation throughout enterprises in Brazil, enhancing productivity, safety, and efficiency with secure and reliable connectivity,” added Marcelo Entreconti, head of enterprise for Latin America at Nokia.