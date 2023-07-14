StratCap acquires around $90m in digital infrastructure assets

The 13 cell tower acquisitions included both individual and portfolio transactions with towers located throughout Missouri, Wisconsin, Florida, Tennessee, and New York.

Primary tenants on the towers include three major broadband carriers, AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile, as well as Dish, Wisconsin Electric Power Company, Wisconsin Power & Light and an AT&T affiliate that supports AT&T’s First Net Network which is dedicated to first responders.

“The ongoing deployment of 5G networks and continuous increases in mobile data usage are catalysing both growth and investor appetite in what we believe is a very resilient sector,” said Todd Rowley, head of StratCap’s Wireless Infrastructure Platform.

The company acquired a 127,000 square foot data centre in Toronto, Canada. The facility has two premier credit-related tenants, ready access to rich fibre connectivity and 10MVA of installed critical capacity, with plans to increase to 27MVA.

The acquisition was part of an institutional joint venture wherein StratCap took a minority stake in the property yet led the acquisition process and will continue to manage the overall facility.

Bryan Marsh, head of StratCap's global data centre platform said: "This is a mission critical facility that plays a vital role in the digital economy.

“We are excited to align ourselves with a valued institutional partner to participate in such a dynamic asset with in-place rental income, exceptional tenants, and a value-add growth opportunity through potential expansion."