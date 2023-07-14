GCX offers expanded network capabilities to United Cable Company

This partnership enabling GCX to expand its network services across wholesale and enterprise markets globally, with a particular focus on the Middle East.

UCC, as an independent consultant and broker specialising in securing end-user services from carrier operators in niche global routes, has now onboarded GCX.

“We at UCC are delighted to collaborate with the experienced team at GCX, whose cooperative spirit and extensive network provides our clients with a seamless path to global coverage,” said Eric Gutshall, founder and CEO of UCC.

The result of the collaboration is an enhanced offering that gives UCC's clients seamless access to GCX's robust network services. It also significantly augments UCC's reach and connectivity, offering its clients a competitive advantage through superior network solutions.

“We’re thrilled to partner with UCC, a leader in procuring end-user services," said Richard Darcy, VP of channel sales - global at GCX.

"This collaboration opens up a new chapter for us at GCX, as it allows us to tap into UCC's client base, while they leverage our robust global network. Together, we're bridging the gap between enterprises and global connectivity solutions.”

April saw GCX announce the launch of its network underlay portfolio, expanding its SD-WAN offering.

Comprising of four elements – managed underlay, reactive underlay, fully managed underlay and a fully managed service – the expanded offering is designed to meet the diverse requirements of organisations’ network managers amid growing appetite to manage their network overlays in-house.