China Telecom Global and ZOI partner on global connectivity

Using ZOI and CTG’s combined expertise and network capabilities, this partnership allows both parties to deliver high-capacity, low-latency data connectivity across China, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Sudan, and South Sudan.

“Aligned with our worldwide strategy to enhance CTG's foothold in the Middle East, we look forward to collaborating with ZOI to reinforce network assistance for clients and enable enterprises to venture into global markets and stay competitive," said Faming Lu, vice president at CTG.

"Especially for those aiming to expand into the Asia Pacific region, this partnership presents a valuable opportunity to benefit from rapid and dependable connectivity that effectively fuels their business growth. Furthermore, it will serve as a digital gateway for Chinese businesses seeking to establish their operations in the Middle East market, unlocking the vast potential for mutual success.”

The partnership marks a significant milestone in the telecoms industry and is poised to bring about a new era of global connectivity and enhanced customer experiences, promoting economic growth, fostering innovation, and bringing people closer together.

"As the gateway from the Middle East to the world, ZOI is proud to be CTG’s partner of choice in the Middle East for international capacity and subsea streams," added Sohail Qadir, CEO of ZOI.

"This partnership strengthens our position as the global wholesale powerhouse connecting all Middle Eastern countries to an extensive international network. It also enables us to deliver unrivalled connectivity solutions and wholesale services to businesses across the region."

The strategic partnership between CTG and ZOI is touted as revolutionising the way global connectivity is offered and pave the way to offer more innovative and advanced international telecom solutions.