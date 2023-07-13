Sparkle unveils PDG, the first green data centre in Panama

PDG is a green, open landing and connectivity data centre set to become the digital hub for all Central America, the Andean region, and the Caribbean.

The launch was officiated by HE Laurentino Cortizo Cohen, president of Panama, and attended by Fabrizio Nicoletti, ambassador of the Italian Republic in Panama, David Gonzalez Solis, CEO and founder of TON, and Enrico Maria Bagnasco, CEO of Sparkle.

“The development of infrastructures in the Americas represents a pillar of Sparkle's plan to consolidate its positioning in the telecommunications wholesale market while reinforcing its offering of digital solutions”, explained Bagnasco.

“Panama is a natural crossroad of Central America and a bridge between the Atlantic and the Pacific as well as a strategic cross-point between North and South America, and our Panama Digital Gateway aims to be the reference landing hub of new submarine cables and the centre of choice to develop an ecosystem of interconnected players.”

PDG is the first green data centre in the country, boasting next gen technologies and infrastructures to meet changing customer requirements. Located in Corazal, Panama City, the new facility delivers 5,500 sqm of space for up to approximately 650 racks and 3.5MW of scalable power.

In addition, it is built in line with stringent anti-seismic requirements and designed to guarantee the maximum standards of reliability and performance while minimising its environmental impact due to energy-efficient power and cooling systems.

“Panama and Italy have a historic relationship working closely in collaboration and coordination programs of different disciplines, fostering international cooperation between the two countries," said Nicoletti.

"We are very proud to have a first level Italian enterprise as Sparkle making possible this data center, a tangible demonstration of Italy's growing interest in Panama and in the region.”

Panama Digital Gateway is integrated with Sparkle’s global backbone which span more than 600,000km of fibre across Europe to Africa, the Americas and Asia. It is also the landing point of Curie, the subsea cable system connecting California to Chile with a branching unit into Panama developed by Google and Sparkle.

At the same time, companies that establish a presence PDG benefit from Sparkle’s global connectivity services including its global Tier-1 IP transit service Seabone and access to other regional networks.

“Panama Digital Gateway consolidates and positions Panama as the digital hub of the region, strengthening the connectivity of our Country, and becoming a strategic interconnection offer for OTTs, carriers and enterprises”, added Solis.

“We are very pleased to be participating in the construction and operation of this open hub in conjunction with a partner of experience and global scale such as Sparkle.”