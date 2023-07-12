EdgeConneX deploys AWS Direct Connect in Phoenix data centre

“EdgeConneX customers are increasingly leveraging hybrid architecture solutions to address high bandwidth workloads, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and augmented and virtual reality," said Phillip Marangella, chief marketing and product officer at EdgeConneX.

"EdgeConneX is working with AWS to offer customers in Phoenix expanded workload transport options and improved scalability and reliability.”

EdgeConneX is a member of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network, and AWS Direct Connect is already available in the Portland edge data centre campus (POR01 and POR02).

Boasting 10Gbps and 100Gbps capability, AWS Direct Connect enables customers to establish direct edge cloud on-ramps, which can reduce costs, improve operations, and deliver a consistent network experience for data-intensive workloads.

“Emerging tech applications and cloud-based IT architectures require high availability and lower latency connectivity," said Emad Benjamin, general manager of AWS Direct Connect at AWS.

"With AWS Direct Connect in the EdgeConneX Phoenix data centre, customers can create virtual interfaces directly to AWS and access services such as Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud and Amazon Simple Storage Service, allowing for increased security and consistent network experiences.”

By adding the added flexibility of AWS Direct Connect in the EdgeConneX Phoenix data centre, companies can progress their digital transformation strategies and application evolution by linking their internal network via direct point-to-point connections.

This in turn creates a secure, private cloud connection with access to both 10Gbps and 100Gbps AWS Direct Connect ports.

“Our customers with mission-critical applications require secure, on-premises infrastructure to meet optimal application performance," added Michael Reid, CEO for Megaport.

"By leveraging AWS Direct Connect at the EdgeConneX Phoenix data centre, our customers can benefit from low-latency connections to the cloud, essential to supporting the modern applications that power their businesses.”

The EdgeConneX Phoenix Data Center features Tier III design, and is located 10 miles from downtown Phoenix. EdgeConneX is building a 100MW data centre campus in nearby Mesa, Arizona.