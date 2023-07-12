AtlasEdge turns to Northshore to boost sustainability

European data centre provider, AtlasEdge, has entered into a strategic partnership with Northshore which will help them to implement an operational sustainability strategy and execution plan.

Northshore is a technology-enabled engineering company, founded to sustainably support digital infrastructure and positively impact data centre performance.

Northshore will help AtlasEdge by ensuring data collection and validation processes are streamlined, which AtlasEdge say will ensure transparent environmental performance metrics across their portfolio. AtlasEdge currently operates in 12 countries across Europe, which will all benefit from the partnership.

The partnership will also see both companies work closely on executing local site audits. It will assess AtlasEdge’s alignment with the EU Data Centre Code of Conduct for Energy Efficiency Implementation, creating multi-year capital improvement plans, and carrying out metering improvement projects.

Ian Hammond, SVP of operations at AtlasEdge said sustainability was at the core of the DigitalBridge and Liberty Global backed companies’ ambitions to create Europe’s leading edge platform.

“This partnership with Northshore will allow us to rigorously measure our environmental impact and build a portfolio which sets the benchmark for sustainability within the European data centre industry,” he continued.

“AtlasEdge is developing truly innovative solutions and workflows for deploying edge digital infrastructure, at scale. We are excited to partner with AtlasEdge and integrate Northshore’s sustainably performance platform into these workflows to streamline AtlasEdge’s ability to manage its sustainability performance, portfolio wide,” said Matt Renner, CEO at Northshore.

AtlasEdge said the announcement is its latest move to create at truly sustainable digital society. The company became a signatory of the Climate Neutral Data Center Pact in December 2022.

Speaking with Capacity’s Natalie Bannerman earlier this year, AtlasEdge CEO Giuliano Di Vitantonio said he believes edge facilities are inherently more efficient, because “part of the problem with having all these massive data centres in the main four markets in Europe – the famous FLAP markets, Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam and Paris – is that it makes sustainability challenges much, much harder.”

In April 2023, AtlasEdge also secured a €725 million financing facility, underwritten by facility underwritten by mandated lead arranger ING Bank, as well as ABN Amro, Crédit Agricole CIB, The Bank of Nova Scotia, National Westminster Bank Plc, Banco Santander, and UniCredit Bank AG.

The facility included several sustainability-linked targets focused on efficiency and renewable energy usage.