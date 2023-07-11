Vodafone signs power purchase agreement with Iberdrola

The companies will continue to work together to look for new PPA opportunities and sustainability initiatives in Europe.

In total, the PPAs will see Iberdrola provide Vodafone with 410 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of clean, renewable photovoltaic (PV) solar energy per year in the three countries.

The renewable energy from the three solar plants is comparable to the annual electricity demands of around 117,000 homes, the companies say.

Joakim Reiter, Vodafone Group Chief External & Corporate Affairs Officer, said: “These agreements across Europe underline Vodafone’s commitment to ensure our customers will continue to benefit from electricity purchased 100% from renewable sources.

“They also provide Vodafone with improved energy security and long-term price certainty as we work towards achieving net-zero in our operations by 2030.”

For Vodafone Portugal, the PPA will provide the energy from the newly built Velilla solar PV plant located in Palencia, Spain.

A further PPA agreement for Vodafone Spain will deliver 280 GWh per year from the newly constructed Cedillo PV plant located in Caceres, Spain.

For Vodafone Germany, meanwhile, a PPA was agreed last week to supply the full energy produced from the Boldekow PV plant, Iberdrola’s first solar project to be developed in the country.

The plant will have the capacity of 56MWp and will be built in the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. It will be full operational by 2024.

“To meet the agreed net zero targets in line with the Paris Agreement, the world faces the daunting task of ensuring the almost 90% of our future electricity needs globally are generated from non-carbon and renewable sources,” Reiter added.

“Today’s announcement is a great example of how telecoms operators like Vodafone can help accelerate this essential transition of countries’ energy mix by becoming anchor tenants for new renewable power deployments.”