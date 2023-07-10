Globe becomes first to launch network slicing in the Philippines

Showcased at the Globe Innovations Week, 5G network slicing will allow Globe to adjust resources such as bandwidth, processing power and network functions to meet the diverse demands of its customers.

It can be used for a wide range of applications, from connecting Internet of Things (IoT) devices to supporting high-bandwidth activities such as streaming videos and virtual reality.

"Network Slicing stands out in delivering a tailored service experience for our customers based on the applications in use within the network.

“As ever, Globe is at the forefront, persistently pioneering digital technology innovations aimed at enhancing the customer experience," said Gerhard Tan, director and head of technology strategy and innovations at Globe.”

Globe says it is equipped to offer customers a personalised, high-quality, secure and adaptable network experience with this advancement.

The technology allows for the development and delivery of unique services and innovative applications and also accommodates customers’ growing data needs, ensuring low-latency services.

Globe carried out E2E network slicing across all domains from access, transport and core by upgrading its network to support this feature.

The telco configured four dedicated E2E slices with assured quality of service and bandwidth allocation.

All slices were tested and validated, achieving aggregated speeds of 800Mbps, with varying slice speeds of up to 200Mbps depending on the bandwidth requirement of each slice type.

Network slicing was successfully tested for cloud gaming, a virtual reality laboratory, video surveillance analytics, augmented reality remote assistance, video streaming and robots.

In terms of deployment use cases, network slicing caters to various requirements based on bandwidth and latency.