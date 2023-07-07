Start Campus and Exa Infrastructure announce new terrestrial routes in Portugal

This network expansion in Sines will connect Start Campus’s Sines Project, a 495MW hyperscale data centre campus, to Exa's backbone in Madrid, Spain.

“We are excited to partner with Exa and bring these new network routes to Sines, Portugal. While we are connecting our Sines project, Exa’s newly constructed network lays the foundation for a new era of connectivity for Europe and the rest of the world," said Afonso Salema, chief executive officer at Start Campus.

"We are building a brand-new continental crossroad to enable diverse and redundant access to key markets throughout Europe and beyond. Exa’s commitment to bridging our Sines Project with Madrid, Spain, with new routes, is one step of many to enable and fortify high-speed multi-continental connectivity to and from Portugal.”

The location of the Sines Project bolsters Portugal as a connectivity hub for Europe, providing access via transatlantic cable landings and Exa’s terrestrial network routes.

Due to become ready for service in late 2023, Sines Project will be one of the largest hyperscale data centre ecosystems in Europe, acting as a gateway between Europe, Africa and the Americas.

The project benefits from ocean water cooling systems, high-voltage power grids, and high-capacity international fibre optic cables with connections to Africa and the Americas.

Powered by renewable and affordable energy, Start Campus offers a 100% sustainable campus powered by 24 x 7 renewable energy facilities resulting in a low total cost of operations for its customers.

“Exa continues to invest and expand our network to ensure we are enabling the growth and success of our customers," added Steve Roberts, VP of network investments at Exa Infrastructure.

"We are witnessing an increasing demand for enhanced connectivity routes in and out of southern Europe and we are pleased to partner with Start Campus to power this demand by connecting Sines to our pan-European backbone.”