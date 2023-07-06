Free Trial
Boldyn Networks names new COO

Saf Malik
July 06, 2023 03:23 PM
Brendan OReilly.jpg

Following its launch late last week, Boldyn Networks has named Brendan O’Reilly as its chief operating offier (COO).

This comes a week after Boldyn Networks’ official launch, which saw BAI Communications (in the Northern Hemisphere), Mobilitie, Signal Point, Transit Wireless, Vilicom and ZenFi Networks coming together under one brand.

O’Reilly joined the firm from his position as CTO of O2 in 2021. In the past two years he has taken on increased responsibilities as the company grew its operations across the US, UK and Europe.

“Over the past two years, Brendan has been instrumental in establishing Boldyn Networks as the neutral host partner of choice for customers around the world. He has also been responsible for the impeccable IT integration of all our businesses into one global organisation,” said Igor Leprince, Group CEO of Boldyn Networks.

“Based on his extensive shared network experience, I trust that Brendan will continue to lead, together with our market CEOs and myself, the most important mission we have in hands: delivering flawlessly for our customers.”

In his role as Boldyn’s COO, which adds to his role as CTO, he will continue to deliver next-gen infrastructure. This includes supporting key neutral host projects for connected transport like Boldyn’s multi-year agreements with TFL, the Transportation Authority’s New York City Subway system, and the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency subway system.

“I’m delighted to take an expanded role as COO at a time when Boldyn Networks is becoming the leading neutral host player in the Northern Hemisphere. We like working alongside our customers to reimagine what we can achieve together with future-proof, sustainable networks,” O’Reilly said.

“By collaborating with our business leaders in each region, we can understand and bring an innovative approach to every single challenge, with focus on an interconnected future.”

