OneWeb and Connecta ink distribution partnership agreement in the US

Under the terms of the partnership, Connecta will sell a full suite of OneWeb-powered connectivity solutions to enterprise and government customers in these regions. These high-speed, low-latency solutions powered by OneWeb’s low earth orbit (LEO) technology will complement existing Connecta services.

"We are thrilled to enter into this partnership with OneWeb, a pioneer in Low Earth Orbit satellite communications," said Marlos Barbosa, CEO of Connecta Satellite Solutions.

"This collaboration will enable us to offer our customers high-speed, low-latency connectivity solutions that will drive innovation and economic growth in underserved areas. We look forward to working closely with OneWeb to provide exceptional service and expand the reach of satellite connectivity throughout the country.”

Combining OneWeb’s connectivity with Connecta’s end-to-end service excellence will give customers an enhanced satellite connectivity experience with high levels of customer service experience.

Once live, the technology will create new opportunities for education, healthcare, and economic development, with the fast connection speeds and low latency of LEO satellites transforming connectivity in areas where terrestrial services are not available.

“We are excited to unleash the full power of low-latency, high-performance satellite connectivity in partnership with Connecta Satellite Solutions, a highly respected leader in connectivity across large enterprises and governments in North America," added Stephen Beynon, chief commercial officer at OneWeb.

"We thank Connecta and look forward to continuing to help them connect consumers, businesses and governments throughout the US and Caribbean.”

Just last month OneWeb partnered Telstra on the rollout of OneWeb Low Earth Orbit (LEO) backhaul for a commercial mobile network.

Following testing in Australia, Telstra and OneWeb have agreed commercial terms and will begin moving hundreds of existing remote mobile base stations currently using satellite backhaul to OneWeb’s LEO solution starting from later this year.