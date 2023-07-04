Etix Everywhere to acquire five French data centres from Databank

Data centre provider Etix Everywhere has agreed to acquire five data centres from US-based Databank, in a deal that is expected to close in Q3 23 and is subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals.

The five data centres are based in Montpellier, Paris and Toulouse, which expands Etix’s French portfolio beyond Lille, Nantes, and Vendée, to operate 12 data centres in five regions of the country.

The five data centres have a usable capacity of 3.5MW/1,000 racks, which can be expanded to 5.4MW/1,500 racks and enhances Etix’s and enhances Etix’s total portfolio capacity to 17.3MW.

Outside of France, Etix owns one data centre in each Belgium, Bangkok and Colombia.

The company is seeking to grow its European business beyond France, and also expand further in Latin America and Asia. According to their website, Ho Chi Minh City and Manila are the selected cities that will see an Etix data centre campus in development in the coming years.

Louis Blanchot, CEO of Etix said, “We deeply think edge data centres will be a key component of tomorrow’s lives. This new acquisition is a strategic move to strengthen our leadership position in the French regional market and accelerate our development in Europe where we aim to double our DC portfolio in the next 3 years.”

The Databank acquisition and the hefty growth objectives outlined by Blanchot will be supported by investment from asset management firm, Eurazeo, through its Eurazeo Transition Infrastructure Fund (ETIF). ETIF became a key shareholder of Etix in February 2023 alongside Global Data Centre Investment fund.

Oddo BHF is serving as financial advisor to Etix in connection with the transaction and Herbert Smith Freehills is serving as legal counsel. Guggenheim Partners is acting as the financial advisor to Databank, and Delsol Avocats is serving as legal advisor.

From Databank’s side, the acquisition frees up resources and focus for its US operations, which make up the vast majority of portfolio. Outside of the five it is selling to Etix, Databank owns just one data centre in the UK, with the rest being located around the US.

“This transaction allows Databank to focus capital and resources on our core U.S. market,” said Raul Martynek, Databank’s CEO. “With a remaining portfolio of 65+ data centres in more than 27+ markets, we remain the leading-edge data centre provider in the US with more facilities in more markets than any other provider, public or private.”

The five facilities in question were only acquired by Databank in 2020 during its acquisition of Zcolo. The Zcolo transaction more than doubled Databank’s US portfolio.