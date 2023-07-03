Nokia and Apple sign long-term patent license agreement

The previous license between the two was announced in May 2017 and adds to Nokia’s existing portfolio of over 20,000 patent families, including over 5,500 patent families declared as essential to the 5G standard.

Nokia says its IPR licensing business is highly profitable, with €1.6 billion in net sales and €1.2 billion in operating profit in 2022.

“We are delighted to have concluded a long-term patent license agreement with Apple on an amicable basis, said Jenni Lukander, president of Nokia Technologies.

“The agreement reflects the strength of Nokia’s patent portfolio, decades-long investments in R&D, and contributions to cellular standards and other technologies.”

Nokia adds that its Standard Essential Patents covers inventions that have been contributed to industry standards – like 5G - and have to be used in order for a device or service to comply with these standards.

In practice, this means any device that is connected to any cellular network automatically uses Nokia’s intellectual property and requires a license and a royalty payment.

Its researchers and standardisation experts are currently engaged in shaping 5G Advanced, which is due to be released in 2024, and 6G – where Nokia is the project leader of the European Commission’s flagship Hexa-X 6G programme.