Ericsson to bolster Channel Islands connectivity

The network will be powered by Ericsson’s radio access network (RAN) and cloud-native dual-mode 5G Core.

The project will begin this year, with the network modernisation estimated for completion in 2026.

The agreement also includes Ericsson’s future-proof and scalable mobile transport solutions, data-driven network management services and the latest energy efficiency products and technologies as part of a “sustainable network evolution”.

“Ericsson and JT share the same passion and vision for next-generation connectivity to create new possibilities for people, businesses and society,” said Katherine Ainley, CEO of Ericsson UK and Ireland.

“We are excited to be building a network of the future together for the Channel Islands; this will deliver leading connectivity and create a platform of innovation that will power new consumer and enterprise services, advance the digitalization of industries and boost future economic growth.”

A hotbed for growth

The Channel Island are a “hotbed” of economic activity, with thriving industries in financial services, agriculture and tourism.

Jersey Telecom says it is already driving innovation through its full fibre connectivity to homes and businesses.

Daragh McDermott, CEO of Jersey Telecom said: “We are delighted to be working with such a well-known and respected company.

“Communications technology never stands still, it’s a rapidly changing environment but as with the roll out of fibre, we need to stay ahead of the game and this program will provide the transformation and leap in technology now required to meet the future demands of businesses and consumers.”

The network modernisation will bring improvements for businesses and consumers. Those include advancements to voice quality on mobile calls, more bandwidth for mobile users and improved coverage.