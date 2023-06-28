Aqua Comms partners NYI to expand US interconnection capabilities

The expansion will be enabled through two New York interconnection facilities, Long Island Interconnect (formerly 1025 Connect) in Westbury, Long Island, and NYI-QTD (formerly Equinix NY8), a joint venture between NYI and QTD Systems at 60 Hudson Street in New York City.

“We are delighted to be working with NYI to grow our US interconnection offering,” said Chris Bayly, CCO, Aqua Comms.

“As a smaller, agile interconnection provider with exceptional capabilities and experience in the New York metro area, NYI has been able to provide us with a flexible way to gain access to the broadest ecosystem of interconnection capabilities in the most cost-effective way. As our business evolves, having a local interconnection partner who can help us connect the dots and achieve efficiencies is invaluable in enabling us to provide our customers with affordable solutions.”

Leveraging the advantageous locations of the two facilities as well as access to established telecom assets, provides interconnection hubs where Aqua Comms can seamlessly support the needs of its customers.

Long Island Interconnect is key to Aqua Comms’ U.S. offering as it is located close to the Shirley cable landing station where Aqua Comms’ AEC-1 cable, linking the US to Ireland and the UK is housed.

The facility also delivers access to Aqua Comms’ AEC-2 and AEC-3 trans-Atlantic systems through to Ireland, the UK and the Nordics providing critical infrastructure to key data centre markets as well as a range of terrestrial networks and exchanges.

Similarly, the NYI-QTD1 facility gives Aqua Comms customers access to more than 300+ carriers through NYI’s robust in-building conduit system which provides access from basement to the roof.

“NYI is thrilled to facilitate the critical requirements of a global connectivity provider like Aqua Comms who is committed to next generation technologies and working hard to meet the accelerating demand for interconnection,” adds Phillip Koblence, co-founder and COO of NYI.

“Having Aqua Comms present at both Long Island Interconnect and 60 Hudson adds new options to the New York interconnection ecosystem.”