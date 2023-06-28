Nokia and Telefonica to boost digital transformation in Latin America

The two firms will work together to offer Nokia’s complete end-to-end portfolio of industrial-grade private wireless network and digitalisation platform solutions.

The alliance is focused on the most “promising” industries in the region including ports, mining, energy and manufacturing verticals in Hispanic America.

Nokia’s wireless network solutions offers more pervasive broadband connectivity with lower latency, greater predictability and higher security than alternate solutions, the vendor says.

“We are thrilled to partner with Telefonica, combining our leading Industrial-grade private wireless solutions with Telefónica Hispanoamérica’s growing B2B solutions and services footprint, to jointly reach a wide variety of enterprises and industries throughout the region,” said Néstor González, head of customer team for Telefonica Corporate for Nokia.

“We are very excited to be at the forefront of digital transformation for enterprises in Latin America which have tremendous potential for productivity gains from Industry 4.0.

“We thank Telefónica Hispanoamérica for their confidence in Nokia and we are looking forward to jointly deploying many new networks”.

Nokia has already deployed mission-critical networks to more than 2,600 enterprise customers across transport, energy, large enterprise, manufacturing, webscale and public sector segments around the globe.

It has also extended its footprint to more than 595 private wireless customers worldwide across an array of industrial sectors.

A recent survey by Nokia and GlobalData indicated that with 79 multinationals that have deployed Nokia industrial-grade private wireless solutions, nearly 80% of survey respondents expected to achieve ROI within six months of deployment.

Juan Vicente Martín, director for B2B at Telefonica Movistar Empresas Hispanoamérica added: “In this unprecedented alliance, the benefits of LTE and 5G private wireless will enable Industry 4.0 across industries.

With our strategic partner Nokia, we provide the best connectivity, enable greater optimisation of operations, achieving important productivity and efficiency rates and contributing to the digitalisation of the industrial sectors throughout Latin America.”