DE-CIX and SwissIX partner on the upgrade of the Swiss Internet Exchange

Specifically, a total of 220 networks connected to SwissIX were migrated to the DE-CIX Apollon platform. The migration took place through ongoing operations in a series of overnight maintenance windows to reduce the impact on customers.

“We are very pleased with the trust that has already been placed in DE-CIX as well as the continued success of the DE-CIX Apollon platform," said Dr Thomas King, CTO at DE-CIX.

"The fact that the largest Internet Exchange in Switzerland – the fast-growing SwissIX – now also relies on our platform underpins on the one hand the quality of our work and on the other hand the attraction of our technical know-how. Together with SwissIX, we will adapt the operation of the Apollon platform to the specific local needs in Switzerland and drive its technological advancement.”

Aside from the migration, DE-CIX is responsible for technical operations, such as maintenance, upkeep, and further development of the SwissIX interconnection platform.

This also includes technical customer support and provisioning, however the business management and marketing of SwissIX will remain with the association.

“We have been looking for a suitable partner for the technical operation of our platform for a long time," added Matthias Cramer, CEO of SwissIX.

"We are confident that we have made the right choice with DE-CIX, an experienced Internet Exchange operator that, like us, follows a carrier and data centre neutral approach. We are convinced that the technical takeover by DE-CIX will allow us to meet our quality requirements and to further develop the platform and our services in a future-oriented manner.”

SwissIX is a non-profit association which operate a neutral peering network distributed over a total of seven different data centres in Switzerland.

DE-CIX operates a total of six Internet Exchanges in Germany and partly operating partnership models with local providers. Its German footprint includes DE-CIX Frankfurt, which has peak data throughput of over 14TBps. In total, the DE-CIX platform is accessible from over 250 German data centres with easy access to modern interconnection services.