China’s three largest operators join GSMA Open Gateway Initiative

GSMA Open Gateway is an industry-wide initiative aimed at helping developers and cloud providers collaborate with mobile operators through a framework of open network Application Programmable Interfaces (APIs).

It is designed to provide universal access to operator networks across all continents spanning from North America to Australia and Norway to Argentina.

Mats Granryd, director general of the GSMA, said, “Around the world, we’re gaining critical mass from east to west, north to south.

“China represents the largest 5G market in the world, so having China’s three largest operators committed to this initiative demonstrates its global significance and the strong business case it offers.

“In the same way we helped harmonise mobile voice services and enable roaming 35 years ago, I believe GSMA Open Gateway offers the potential to deliver similar levels of significant change for digital services.”

“This is just the beginning, with operators already launching early adopter programmes, we will see more APIs in the coming year, creating new global markets, offering new services and new functionality.

“This will help unlock further value from 5G connectivity which will flow into the global economy and strengthen future investments, bringing transformational benefits of connectivity to all.”

At a joint signing ceremony ahead of MWC Shanghai, the three operators demonstrated their commitment to collaborate on the open network API framework.

The initiative is now supported by 29 mobile network operators, representing around 60% of mobile connections worldwide.

“China Mobile has been committed to opening up network capabilities and driving positive contributions to promoting the development of the digital economy,” said Gao Tongqing, EVP at China Mobile. “

We are delighted to be part of the GSMA Open Gateway initiative, which will help industry partners reach different mobile networks and a wider global audience, accelerate our immersive technology offerings to the market, help us innovate on digital products and services, and continue to meet customers' aspirations for a better digital future, thereby empowering global economic development and social benefits.”