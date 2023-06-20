Liquid Intelligent Technologies and Mauritius Telecom deploy T3 subsea cable in South Africa

The T3 cable has been deployed at Liquid’s landing facility in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban in South Africa. The new system will deliver a much-needed boost to the reliability and redundancy of the connectivity between the two countries.

"At Liquid South Africa, we are working towards building a digitally connected country that leaves no South African behind," said Deon Geyser, CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies South Africa.

"Through our partnerships in multiple sea cables like Equiano, METISS, EASSy and even with the T3 cable system, we have ensured that South Africans and businesses alike can leverage their business needs using cost-effective, low-latency internet to serve their business-critical connectivity needs.”

The T3 cable is comprised of four fibre pairs, with a design capacity of 13.5Tbps per fibre pair and 54Tbps across the whole system. As a result, Liquid Intelligent Technologies South Africa is bringing a critical increase in high-speed and reliable Internet connectivity for economies in the Indian Ocean islands to South Africa, using Liquid's 110,000km of fibre backbone in Africa.

In addition, the partnership is set to have a positive impact the local econoy by stimulating economic growth and creating job opportunities for local residents.

“This is yet another milestone achieved by Liquid SA as we continue to provide access to high-speed connectivity, the backbone for the country’s businesses to operate and succeed in this digitally transformed business environment,” added Geyser.