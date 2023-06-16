Free Trial
Sabey Data Centers finishes data centre expansion project

Nadine Hawkins
June 16, 2023 12:56 PM
Sabey IntergateSeattle_.jpg

The Quincy expansion adds over 85 MW to Sabey’s data centre campus

Sabey Data Centers revealed that the company has expanded its Quincy data centre campus. Its newest phase sees the addition of two further buildings and over 85 MW of critical power.

The Quincy location is now over 525,000 square feet across five purpose-built buildings.

Tim Mirick, Chief Revenue Officer of Sabey Data Centers. “This is an exciting time for the entire Sabey organization.”

“This expansion of our Quincy Data Center is a continuation of Sabey’s promise to provide best in class service to our customers. We are thrilled to be able to build out this campus to meet the demands of the industry.”

This expansion includes Sabey’s next generation sustainable facility design that increases the ratio of data centre to core space, supports high-density deployments and incorporates conscientious construction methods that reduce reliance on carbon-intensive concrete.

Its current portfolio consists of more than four million square feet of mission-critical space.

